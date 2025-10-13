Officer-involved shooting in parking lot of Roseville Police Department under investigation

The Brief An officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Roseville Police Department is under investigation. It is unclear what led to the shooting, but a large knife and pool of blood were also seen on the ground near the police vehicles.



The parking lot of the Roseville Police Department is currently blocked Monday morning after an officer-involved shooting.

Authorities declined to provide details about what happened, but did confirm that an officer-involved shooting was under investigation. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Police vehicles have a car that is smashed into the back of a patrol vehicle surrounded, while several evidence markers dot the parking lot and at least two shell casings are on the ground. A large knife and pool of blood were also seen on the ground near the police vehicles.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Though a portion of the parking lot is blocked, city officers and the library remain open and accessible.

