Officer-involved shooting in parking lot of Roseville Police Department under investigation

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 13, 2025 8:14am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • An officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Roseville Police Department is under investigation.
    • It is unclear what led to the shooting, but a large knife and pool of blood were also seen on the ground near the police vehicles.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The parking lot of the Roseville Police Department is currently blocked Monday morning after an officer-involved shooting.

Authorities declined to provide details about what happened, but did confirm that an officer-involved shooting was under investigation. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Police vehicles have a car that is smashed into the back of a patrol vehicle surrounded, while several evidence markers dot the parking lot and at least two shell casings are on the ground. A large knife and pool of blood were also seen on the ground near the police vehicles.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating. 

Though a portion of the parking lot is blocked, city officers and the library remain open and accessible.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates on this breaking story.

The Source: This information is from the scene and Roseville police.

Crime and Public SafetyRoseville