Officer-involved shooting in parking lot of Roseville Police Department under investigation
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The parking lot of the Roseville Police Department is currently blocked Monday morning after an officer-involved shooting.
Authorities declined to provide details about what happened, but did confirm that an officer-involved shooting was under investigation. Injuries are unknown at this time.
Police vehicles have a car that is smashed into the back of a patrol vehicle surrounded, while several evidence markers dot the parking lot and at least two shell casings are on the ground. A large knife and pool of blood were also seen on the ground near the police vehicles.
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Though a portion of the parking lot is blocked, city officers and the library remain open and accessible.
The Source: This information is from the scene and Roseville police.