Larry Nassar among those removed from Michigan sex offender registry after ruling, prosecutor says

The Brief Larry Nassar is among those removed from the Michigan sex offender registry after a state supreme court ruling, according to one of the offices that prosecuted him. The Eaton County prosecuting attorney’s office said Nassar was registered on the list at sentencing, and had been there until last week. More than 20,000 names were removed last month in accordance with the ruling.



Larry Nassar, Michigan State University’s disgraced sports doctor, is one of 20,000 people removed from the Michigan sex offender’s registry after a ruling from Michigan Supreme Court last month, according to one of the offices that prosecuted him.

Sex offender registry changes in Michigan

Big picture view:

More than 20,000 registered sex offenders were removed from the Michigan registry in September after a ruling by the state supreme court.

Dig deeper:

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled that by keeping those 20,000 individuals on the registry, which numbers 43,000 overall, the state was retroactively increasing their punishments.

Under the constitution, a penalty for a crime from the past can't be affected by a new law passed today. All of those whose names were removed, committed crimes before July 1, 2011.

At that time, sentences given out to offenders included a time-limited period on the registry with an expiration date.

Larry Nassar removed from sex offender registry

FILE - Larry Nassar sits in court listening to statements before being sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Ge Expand

What they're saying:

The Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said on Facebook this week that Nassar is among those delisted from the Michigan Sex Offender’s Registry after a state supreme court ruling.

Nassar was prosecuted in both Ingham and Eaton counties, as well as federal court.

The Eaton County prosecuting attorney’s office said Nassar was registered on the list at sentencing, and had been there until last week. Nassar is currently serving

Dig deeper:

Some asked in the comments for clarification about the timeline of Nassar’s crimes and conviction, and how the ruling still applied to him.

"His conviction was after 2011 for crimes committed prior to 2011. There are many many sex offenders in prison who are on the list. Nassar is no longer there because his conduct occurred before 2011 despite his convictions coming after," the office explained in one comment.

And the office explained in another reply that, "the date is for the date of the offenses not the date of conviction," and said Nassar’s charging documents all reference crimes he committed prior to 2011.

Meanwhile:

The prosecuting attorney’s office listed several other people who committed significant sex crimes that had also been removed from the list – and said the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate sex offender requirements for these offenders was "deeply concerning."

"Our community, along with the victims of these crimes, expected the registry to provide a measure of protection and awareness—assurances that have now been removed by the Court’s ruling. As two members of the Court campaign this fall, they may wish to explain how their decision does not compromise these victim’s safety or sense of security," the post said .

The Eaton County prosecutor is Doug Lloyd , who is the Republican nominee for attorney general in Michigan.

Larry Nassar sentencing

Big picture view:

Nassar was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics. He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including medal-winning Olympic gymnasts, under the guise of treatment.

Sentencing:

On Dec. 7, 2017, Larry Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges brought by the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan. According to MSU Police, the child pornography investigation did not reveal any images of the survivors of his sexual abuse.

On Jan. 24, 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for seven counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County Circuit Court. On Feb. 5, 2018, he was sentenced to an additional 40 to 125 years in prison for three counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County.

His federal and state sentences run consecutively.