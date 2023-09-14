Law enforcement, health professionals talk suicide prevention in Farmington Hills

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

On Thursday night a suicide prevention community forum was held in Farmington Hills, moderated by FOX 2’s Charlie Langton.

"I should have done something - why didn’t I do something, I didn’t thing she was serious," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King.

All are common thoughts we have when a friend, family member or colleague dies by suicide.

"When we talk about suicide, it does not discriminate," said Steve Cooper, Oak Park director of public safety. "Back in 2000 one of our officers, a very good friend of mine, committed suicide and I did not see any warning signs, totally caught me off-guard."

But many times there are waring signs - mental health professionals say there are three things in particular we should pay attention to - talk, mood, and behavior.

"I started a group in 2010 which is called Farmington SAFE - the acronym stands for Suicide Awareness For Everyone," said Ken Massey. "It is our way in Farmington and Farmington Hills deal with the mental health challenges that exist within the community."

And while it’s important to let people in distress know they aren’t alone, sometimes they are ashamed and don’t want to talk about it with someone they know.

"Nine-eight--eight is the crisis line in regards to suicide," said Tay Ford, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "Individuals call 988, trained volunteers, as well as counselors 24/7. Let’s say it’s not about suicide, you’re just having a really bad day, you can call 24/7 or text."

Remember — just by being there for someone — we can save a life.

