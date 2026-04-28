Lawmakers in Lansing working to bar sex offenders from jobs surrounding children

The Brief A group of parents in a Michigan community were horrified and angry to find out the person who taught their kid’s martial arts class was a registered sex offender. Republican lawmaker Helwig from Vassar has drafted two bills to amend the sex offender registry to close what he sees as loopholes.



Lawmakers in Lansing are trying to close a loophole in the sex offender registry that allows convicted sex offenders to work in jobs that primarily cater to children.

Big picture view:

A group of parents in a Michigan community were horrified and angry to find out the person who taught their kid’s martial arts class was a registered sex offender. They brought their concerns to their elected representative, and now they are looking to change the law.

"The guilt I carry knowing that I unwillingly left my kids in the care of a registered sex offender is something I continue to wrestle with. No parent should ever be put in that position," said concerned parent Danielle Helwig.

Republican lawmaker Helwig from Vassar has drafted two bills to amend the sex offender registry to close what he sees as loopholes. While schools are required to do background checks before hiring anyone, other businesses such as summer camp counselors, dance facilities, martial arts studios, and others with direct access to young people do not have to do checks.

Representative Matthew Bierlein says his bills will make it a violation of the law for a registered sex offender to work at such places.

Those opposed to the bill say it’s unconstitutional to limit employment opportunities.

"This puts the responsibility on the person who committed the offense. They are being told you can’t do that moving forward. It is a thing where people always find out. This is the third or fourth time that people have found out about this person," said Rep. Matthew Bierlein. "They open a karate school, people find out, they share the news around town, they leave town, they go five towns over and do it again. Now, if you do this, you are breaking the law."

"What counts as a business where people have access to people under 18? Does that include stores where teenagers shop? It’s impossible to know what is and isn’t allowed in this bill, which is why it's unconstitutional," said ACLU attorney Miriam Auckerman.

What's next:

The bill just passed out of committee with unanimous support. It will now go before the House for a full vote.