Lawsuit filed against Melvindale police by Muslim officer alleging systemic racism

The Brief A lawsuit has been filed against the Melvindale Police Department alleging claims of racism. Corporal Hassan Hammoud said he was targeted for harassment and discrimination. Hammoud is a Lebanese Muslim who said his complaints to leadership went unaddressed for years.



A Melvindale police officer has filed a lawsuit against the department, claiming years of racial harassment and discrimination.

Corporal Hassan Hammoud, a Lebanese Muslim officer, also alleges "systemic racial harassment and discriminatory practices" by the department toward him and civilians within and in the surrounding community.

The backstory:

The lawsuit, announced on Thursday and brought forward by Marko Law, PLLC, said at the time of Hammoud's hiring in 2021 he was one of the only Arabic and Muslim-practicing employees in the department.

"During his years on the force, Corporal Hammoud was targeted due to his religion and ethnicity by superiors and coworkers," said a statement from Marko Law, which added that his complaints of discrimination went unaddressed.

Included in the lawsuit are claims including

• Bibles and crucifixes left in Corporal Hammoud’s locker at the department.

• Leaving nude photographs of women in his locker at the department.

• A job application for a pizza delivery position with a note stating "Go."

Hammoud said the department and officers discriminated and racially profiled citizens while on patrol.

"The lawsuit alleges that Melvindale Police Department’s officers would actively target African American citizens at the Detroit/Melvindale border and would use phrases such as "let’s go hunt" and/or use code words in referring to patrolling the Detroit/Melvindale border to target African Americans," the release said.

A request for comment from the City of Melvindale and police chief for comment, but have not yet heard back.

Attorney Jon Marko claims that the systemic issues were allowed to flourish, unchecked, by the city and police department.

"This lawsuit reveals a deeply disturbing culture of racism and religious bigotry that not only isolates and punished Corporal Hammoud because of his religion and race, but also directs that bias outward toward the communities the department is sworn to protect," Marko said in a statement. "If Melvindale can’t protect it’s own officers, how can it serve and protect the citizens?"