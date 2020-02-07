Leader Dogs for the Blind looking for volunteers to raise puppies

A local group welcomed some adorable little puppies in need of temporary loving homes.

Once the furry friends are grown they will take on important roles guiding those who are blind and visually impaired.

"Leader dogs for the blind" in Rochester Hills is in need of families to help raise puppies. They are placed with "puppy raisers" from about eight weeks old - to when they turn about 1-year-old.

You don't have to previously own a dog. They'll teach volunteers all they need to know.

"You get to put your heart and soul into caring for raising these dogs in a positive environment," said Dana Hunter, breeding program mentor. “At the end you have a potential of changing somebody's life with them. Because if they go on to be a guide dog, they literally can save somebody's life someday."

Their next puppy raising orientation is set for 6 p.m., to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at their office in Rochester Hills.

>>Learn more here: https://www.leaderdog.org/