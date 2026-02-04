Leaders of different faiths joined together denouncing ICE

The Brief Interfaith leaders from Christian, Jewish and Muslim communities denounced ICE together on Wednesday. The message was delivered from inside a church with faith leaders critical of both Republicans and Democrats. Several speakers called current enforcement an armed occupation rather than law enforcement and urged Congress to defund ICE entirely rather than pursue reforms.



More than 100 people gathered at Detroit’s Cathedral Church of St. Paul alongside Christian an interfaith group denouncing what they described as violence, abuse, and lawlessness by ICE.

What they're saying:

Leaders from the Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths joined together to accuse ICE and Border Patrol of brutal treatment of immigrants.

They cited multiple deaths in immigration custody or enforcement actions in January and argued that the agency’s massive budget has enabled widespread abuse.

The message was delivered from inside the Cathedral Church of St. Paul on Woodward with faith leaders critical of both Republicans and Democrats.

"We’ve seen a massive tone shift in how all the Michigan congressional delegation is talking about what’s happening," said Christy McGillivray of Voters Not Politicians. "I think it’s imperative that we keep up the strength in numbers solidarity and political pressure."

Faith and civic leaders criticized bipartisan reform proposals such as body cameras and codes of conduct as inadequate, claiming ICE already violates constitutional rights, court orders, and its own policies.

Several speakers called current enforcement an armed occupation rather than law enforcement and urged Congress to defund ICE entirely rather than pursue reforms.

"This is a nation of immigrants in both the Quran and the Bible and the Torah," said Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi, Islamic House of Wisdom. "All of them command us to protect the stranger. It’s amazing that the first and second ladies of this country are from immigrant families and this is beautiful."

Organizers are encouraging peaceful demonstrations across the country. Their message is that pollical pressure is the best way to spur change.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Interfaith rally held today from the Cathedral Church of St. Paul.



