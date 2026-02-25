Leaked footage shows controversial Detroit police call to Border Patrol

The Brief Bodycam video of a Detroit officer during a traffic stop reveals more info about the incident that led to a sergeant's suspension. Behind the bodycam, Detroit Police Sgt. Denise Wallet, in leaked footage of a traffic stop this month in which a Venezuelan national was pulled over in downtown Detroit.



Bodycam footage has leaked of a traffic stop that led to a Detroit police sergeant getting suspended.

Big picture view:

The leaked footage revealed more about a traffic stop that led to a Detroit police sergeant getting suspended after she called Border Patrol. The department is saying specifically why this happened.

He was undocumented and didn’t have ID.

She was suspended last week for 30 days without pay. FOX 2 was told it was for calling Border Patrol to the scene.

"I don’t want to be the reason that somebody who shouldn’t be getting away gets away, exactly, and then you find out (laughs). It turns out he was Pablo Escobar Jr.," Wallet said in the video.

What they're saying:

After body camera footage was leaked on Wednesday, the department says it was a violation of a policy for biased-based policing that says no officer should use "differential treatment of individuals in the context of rendering police services based on a citizen’s classification or the member’s perception of any such classification." That includes race and ethnicity.

Her attorney, Solomon Radner, vehemently disagrees, filing a federal lawsuit against DPD for violation of due process.

"Absolutely no policy was violated whatsoever," he said.

A DPD spokesperson said typically when someone can’t be identified, regardless of why, they are taken to the Detroit Detention Center to be further processed there.