Learn how maple syrup is made at Maybury Farm

The Brief Learn how syrup is made at Maybury Farm in Northville. Syrup tours allow guests to see the process, from tapping the sap to transforming the sap into a treat. Tours will be held every Saturday and Sunday in March.



Maple syrup season is approaching in Michigan, and you can go behind the scenes and see how it's done at Maybury Farm in Northville.

The farm will soon host its maple syrup tours.

Hosted each weekend from March 8 through March 30, these tours allow guests to learn how syrup is made. The tours include a wagon ride into the woods to watch sap being tapped before heading back inside to watch how that sap becomes syrup. Guests will be able to taste both the sap and the finished product during the event.

Maple syrup and other treats will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $12 when booked at least 48 hours in advance. Otherwise, they are $14. Maybury Farm members can get tickets for $8.

