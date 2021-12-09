Legal analyst says Oxford HS lawsuits might face uphill battle based on history

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger announced he has filed two different $100 million lawsuits against the Oxford school district in the wake of the mass shooting on Nov. 30.

FOX 2 Legal Analyst Charlie Langton says the lawsuit may be facing an uphill battle with a tough case. Cases against school districts often don't succeed. The law favors the school district.

The school principal, district superintendent, the dean of students, two counselors, a staff member, and two teachers are named in the suits.

Fieger said during a press conference Thursday that all of those people are named because at this time it is unknown who did what.

Listen for the word, immunity - which means if the school district uses it's judgement in for example, sending a kid back to school or an attempt to hold the school negligent for not checking the backpack, there could be no case, Langton said.

He also says if the history of other well-known school shootings indicates anything, school districts just don't pay.

Most school districts have insurance for $10 million or less.

