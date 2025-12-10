Legendary Kronk Gym reopens in Detroit with new owner reviving storied brand

The Brief The legendary Kronk boxing gym has reopened in Detroit. The famed boxing program started by hall of fame trainer Emmanuel Steward produced champs like Thomas Hearns. The new location is at 670 Wilkins Street at the Brewster Wheeler Detroit recreation center.



A legendary boxing gym in Detroit getting off the mat. Kronk is back with new ownership fighting to revive the legacy while creating a new era of boxing.

The backstory:

Paul Bhatti is the Kronk Gym CEO and spoke about the rebirth of one of boxing's most storied gyms run by legendary trainer Emmanuel Steward.

Steward and his staff helped produce fighters like Thomas the Hitman Hearns and Lennox Lewis and so many others.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 12: Sugar Ray Leonard (RED) and Thomas Hearns II (YELLOW) fight for the WBC and WBO Super Middleweight Title on June 12, 1989 at Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) Expand

The gym is now at 670 Wilkins Street at a new 3,500 square-foot site at the Brewster Wheeler Detroit recreation center.

"The team and I we had a great chance to acquire the trademarks for this unbelievable brand and this facility as you can see we've unlocked 55 years of brand heritage that everybody needs to come and take a look at," he said. "We've got boxing, four 'till eight every night. So amateurs, youth pros, any level come along, have workouts with former world champions, see the facility, meet the team and hopefully come and join us as a member."

Kronk was first established in 1971 by Steward on Detroit's southwest side. The original gym was closed in 2006 and destroyed by a fire in 2017 when it was vacant.

The gym, which moved to a couple locations since 2006, had its first pro champion with boxer Hilmer Kenty winning the WBA title in 1980.

Kronk COO John Lepak is part of the new management at Kronk - but has a long history with the brand.

"I grew up in the original Kronk Gym and I ended up boxing for a short period of time there, but Emmanuel Stewart took me under his wing and mentored me in the business," he said. "So when I decided to return, it was truly a life coming full circle moment, because I was once one of these kids' pictures on the wall.

"So it's great to be in a position to give back to youth - just like myself, once upon a time."

For more information go to the Kronk website HERE.