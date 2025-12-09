Ann Arbor shooting suspect in custody after 17-year-old girl killed

article

The Brief A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed Sunday inside an Ann Arbor apartment. The victim was identified as Chikylah Richardson. A suspect is in custody.



A suspect accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old girl over the weekend in Ann Arbor is in custody, police announced Monday.

Chikylah Richardson, 17, of Pittsfield Township, was found dead inside an apartment in the 1400 block of Pear Street after she was shot around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The suspect's age and identity have not been revealed, but police said the shooting was believed to be targeted. The gun investigators suspect was used in the crime was recovered by a K-9 after police were called to the area.

An investigation is ongoing.