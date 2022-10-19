Leveling up at the Michigan Science Center with virtual reality gaming

Starting Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Michigan Science Center is leveling up its virtual gaming experience - literally. The new 'Level Up' interactive exhibit opens Wednesday morning at the Michigan Science Center.

Between now and January at Michigan Science Center, Level Up is hosting "Electric Playhouse Travels" - which challenges your brain in a completely new and different way.

"As a STEM engagement hub, we use informal learning approaches to demystify challenging concepts and place them into everyday contexts in ways that help to augment K-12 education," said Dr. Christian Greer, president and CEO of Mi-Sci. "With the generous support of General Motors, we can connect youth with STEM on their terms, igniting their awareness of the value of play in imaginative thinking and creative problem-solving."

The installation is designed for families and students and demonstrates the acquired skills behind what kids love most – video and analog games - to create interactive, immersive learning experiences. The exhibit is made possible by General Motors. Electric Playhouse Travels, is a special feature within Level Up, available for a limited time, through January 3. Level Up will remain at the Michigan Science Center through the school year.

Level Up also consists of the following game zones:

Console or Video Games – Research indicates action gamers are better skilled at using models to solve problems outside of games. In Portal 2 for the Xbox, players must come up with a question, design experiments, and implement solutions while applying advanced physics. Multiplayer modes allow players to collaboratively problem-solve to work toward a collective win against the game.

Virtual Reality Games - Featuring Oculus Rift headsets, this zone will transport you to different worlds and places. You will also learn how this technology is being used in healthcare settings.

Analog Games – Board games teach hands-on STEM skills without the need for a tech component and appeal to a wide age range. Large-scale games in Level Up will allow players to learn design and game mechanics.

Arcade Zone – The final zone will incorporate a dedicated space for guests to play classic arcade games plus winning games from the Games for Change (G4C) student challenge competition and games in a virtual playground with floor and ceiling projection where students use their body as the game controller.

The Ames Room – A special room designed to challenge your perceptions of reality by removing all the visual cues we usually use to determine an object’s size. This effect causes objects and people in a seemingly ordinary room shrink or grow depending on their position in the room. When we look at someone inside an Ames Room, our brains are fooled into thinking that the room is a regular square; in reality, the room is trapezoidal, with one corner farther away than the others. Mi-Sci’s Ames Room will also feature a selfie station for those who want to share their experience.

Level Up featuring Electric Playhouse Travels is included in Mi-Sci’s general admission price. Reserve tickets at www.mi-sci.org. Mi-Sci is located at 5020 John R. Street in Midtown, Detroit and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

