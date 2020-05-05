Lighthouse online telethon to have 50 musical talents from Detroit May 9 raising money for COVID-19 food, shelter fund

Lighthouse put out the call and Detroit's musicians answered with an incredible response.

Howard Hertz, an entertainment attorney, helped organize Light House Live. It brings together more than 50 artists all with connections to Detroit. Participating talent includes Alice Cooper, Lily Tomlin, The Four Tops, Thornetta Davis, Alexander Zonjic and many more.

They will all be performing during the 12-hour live stream telethon this Saturday to support the organization's COVID-19 emergency food and shelter fund.

It will be held Saturday, May 9 from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. hosted by Amy Andrews, Taryn Asher and Roop Raj with other Detroit media stars. It will be streaming at handup.org/campaigns/coronavirus. You can also go there now to make a donation.

"I would encourage people despite the challenges of this moment. to truly enjoy and to be empowered to help others right now," said Ryan Hertz.

Lighthouse CEO Ryan Hertz is Howard's son. Together they have put together this fundraiser that is needed now, more than ever.

Many of our neighbors never anticipated this pandemic would put them out of work, out of school, out of food and in many cases out on the streets.

"And we have doubled our shelter capacity during this time - we are still taking intakes and so I imagine we are going to more than triple our shelter capacity during this period of time," Ryan said. "We know that for those of us staying home and staying safe, those who are homeless don't have a home to stay safe in. If we can't provide that, not only is it unfair for people it is not constructive to the entire community."

if you would like to help lighthouse keep up with the growing need, donate what you can to its COVID-19 emergency fund. be sure to watch the lighthouse live musicians performing from the comfort of their home, while you stay home and stay safe watching from yours.

"I think this is a good time for people to gather around their favorite artists in Detroit," Howard said. "To watch them, to share them on Facebook Live and spread the word."