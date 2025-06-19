Expand / Collapse search

Lightning strike causes house fire in Farmington Hills

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  June 19, 2025 8:58am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Photo: City of Farmington Hills)

The Brief

    • A Farmington Hills house caught on fire after being struck by lightning.
    • The attic was full of flames after lightning hit the roof.
    • No injuries were reported. 

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A lightning strike from Wednesday night's thunderstorms caused a house fire in Farmington Hills.

According to the city, first responders were dispatched to a home in the area of 14 Mile and Drake roads around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a roof on fire. When firefighters arrived, they entered the home and found the attic full of flames. 

(Photo: City of Farmington Hills)

Firefighters were ordered out of the home as the roof started to collapse, and battled the fire from the outside. Once the fire was controlled from the outside, crews went back inside to continue extinguishing the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The Source: The city of Farmington Hills provided details for this story.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetyFarmington Hills