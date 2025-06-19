Lightning strike causes house fire in Farmington Hills

article

A lightning strike from Wednesday night's thunderstorms caused a house fire in Farmington Hills.

According to the city, first responders were dispatched to a home in the area of 14 Mile and Drake roads around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a roof on fire. When firefighters arrived, they entered the home and found the attic full of flames.

(Photo: City of Farmington Hills)

Firefighters were ordered out of the home as the roof started to collapse, and battled the fire from the outside. Once the fire was controlled from the outside, crews went back inside to continue extinguishing the flames.

No injuries were reported.