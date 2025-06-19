Michigan's 29th tornado of 2025 confirmed in Macomb County

The Brief A tornado touched down in Fraser on Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported, but the storm damaged homes and trees. Other areas of Metro Detroit also experienced damage and flooding.



A tornado Wednesday afternoon in Fraser tossed trampolines, damaged roofs, and took down power lines.

The severe weather hit the area around 1 p.m., leading to a short-lived tornado warning followed by confirmation that a twister touched down.

Local perspective:

"The tree crushed our sunroom, probably some of our house. I don't know yet," Fraser resident Gaetano Rizzo said.

The worst damage from Michigan's 29th tornado of the year was confined to the area of Vista Way and Adolph Avenue, which is off of Klein between 14 Mile and 15 Mile roads.

No injuries were reported.

Big picture view:

Beyond the afternoon tornado, storms and downpours that pummeled Metro Detroit through the evening and overnight led to flooding around the area.

In Clinton Township and other Macomb County communities, flash flooding filled roads during the afternoon storm burst.

Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, the city of Royal Oak issued an alert about roads flooded in the northern part of the city and under railroad bridges.

Other areas also experienced damage from strong winds, like in Detroit, where Rosemary Mitchell was inside her home on St. Louis Street off East Davison when a tree fell on her house.

"I was in the house getting ready to go to therapy and I heard a loud boom," she said. "My whole house shook, so I didn’t know what it was. I came out here, all this was out here."

What you can do:

If you see a downed power line from the storms, stay away from it

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Be sure to keep pets and children away from the lines, too.

If you are inside your vehicle and a wire falls on it, DTE says to stay inside and call 911.

However, if you must get out of the vehicle, DTE advises removing loose clothing, and getting out without touching the frame. Jump with your feet together to avoid touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Do not remove your feet until you are at least 20 feet away from the vehicle.

What's next:

The severe thunderstorm threat is gone, but the rain will linger Thursday and into Friday.