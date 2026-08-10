Lightning strike sparks fire at New Baltimore home, caught on Ring camera

The Brief A home caught fire Monday morning after lightning struck the roof. The home, located in Windridge Estates in New Baltimore, had its roof blown off when the lightning struck at 6:30 a.m. on Monday.



Lightning struck a New Baltimore home during Monday morning’s severe weather, and it was all caught on Ring doorbell video. The house caught on fire as a result.

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The home, located in Windridge Estates in New Baltimore, had its roof blown off when the lightning struck at 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, neighbors in the area told FOX 2 it felt like an explosion or an earthquake. The impact could be heard and felt at least a half a mile away.

Firefighters from six different departments arrived to the house fully engulfed in flames. Officials worked together to put out the fire, 20 to 24 firefighters total.

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What they're saying:

"It took approximately an hour and a half to get under control, and it was hard to get to," said New Baltimore Fire Dept. Chief Jeff Stillman. "It was mostly contained to the attic area, and it burned through the whole roof, dropping into the second floor."

The family who lives in the house all got out and are okay.

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