Lillie Bell's oxtails and black-eyed peas

Lillie Bell's specializes in down-home soul food and visited FOX 2 Monday to share a special recipe for oxtails and black-eyed peas.

Oxtails

3 pounds of oxtails

1 tablespoon Lawry's seasoning

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup of butter

Season oxtails and add butter.

In a small pan add the seasoned oxtails and 2 cups of water.

Cover and bake for 3 hours on the top rack until tender.

Black Eyed Peas

2 pounds black eye peas

1 small pack smoked turkey wings

1/4 Lawry's seasoning

1/4 garlic powder

1 tablespoon black pepper

Soak peas overnight in 6 cups of water.

Boil smoked turkey in 6 quarts of water for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Add peas and seasonings.

Cook for 35 minutes until tender.

Lillie Bell's is located at 14635 Telegraph in Redford Township between Five Mile and I-96.

