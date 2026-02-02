Lillie Bell's oxtails and black-eyed peas
FOX 2 - Lillie Bell's specializes in down-home soul food and visited FOX 2 Monday to share a special recipe for oxtails and black-eyed peas.
Oxtails
- 3 pounds of oxtails
- 1 tablespoon Lawry's seasoning
- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 cup of butter
Season oxtails and add butter.
In a small pan add the seasoned oxtails and 2 cups of water.
Cover and bake for 3 hours on the top rack until tender.
Black Eyed Peas
- 2 pounds black eye peas
- 1 small pack smoked turkey wings
- 1/4 Lawry's seasoning
- 1/4 garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon black pepper
Soak peas overnight in 6 cups of water.
Boil smoked turkey in 6 quarts of water for 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Add peas and seasonings.
Cook for 35 minutes until tender.
Lillie Bell's is located at 14635 Telegraph in Redford Township between Five Mile and I-96.
TAP HERE for their website.