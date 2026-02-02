Lillie Bell's oxtails and black-eyed peas

Expand / Collapse search

Published  February 2, 2026 12:53pm EST
FOX 2 - Lillie Bell's specializes in down-home soul food and visited FOX 2 Monday to share a special recipe for oxtails and black-eyed peas. 

Oxtails

  • 3 pounds of oxtails
  • 1 tablespoon Lawry's seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 cup of butter

Season oxtails and add butter.

In a small pan add the seasoned oxtails and 2 cups of water.

Cover and bake for 3 hours on the top rack until tender.

Black Eyed Peas

  • 2 pounds black eye peas
  • 1 small pack smoked turkey wings
  • 1/4 Lawry's seasoning
  • 1/4 garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon black pepper

Soak peas overnight in 6 cups of water.

Boil smoked turkey in 6 quarts of water for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Add peas and seasonings.

Cook for 35 minutes until tender.

Lillie Bell's is located at 14635 Telegraph in Redford Township between Five Mile and I-96.

TAP HERE for their website.

