Milford Independent Cinema to remain open, despite funding issues

article

The Brief Community support helped raise needed funds. Theater will re-open Feb. 11. The Milford Independent Cinema has been around for a century, according to the Huron Valley Film Organization.



The beloved Milford Independent Cinema has risen from the ashes of its closure, before even closing the doors.

Earlier this month, the cinema announced it was $70,000 short of it's funding goal for 2026, and would be closing on Jan. 31. But after community support started to swell, the board of directors announced a change in course late in the evening of the planned final day.

The cinema will still close tonight, but will re-open Feb. 11, instead of being permanently closed.

The backstory:

An outpouring of support from the community, loyal patrons, organizations and local businesses made it clear that this beloved community gem simply could not be allowed to shutter, the cinema said in the announcement.

In recent weeks, the Cinema launched its "There Is Hope" campaign, and the response was nothing short of remarkable. The campaign was widely shared, donations poured in, and countless community members spoke up—through comments, messages, and conversations—expressing how deeply this unique cultural hub matters to them and how strongly they want it to remain part of the Milford community.

"We are truly blown away by the support, passion, and resilience of this community," said the Milford Independent Cinema Board of Directors. "This theater exists because of the people who believe in it, show up for it, and see its value far beyond the screen."

It's unclear if they raised the full $70,000 needed to operate for the year, or just enough to keep going for now, but the cinema will remain afloat for the foreseeable future.

Following strategy planning, board meetings, and a renewed vision for the future, the Board is confident that the Cinema can remain sustainable in the near term.

"We heard you," the board said.

"Every comment, suggestion, and piece of feedback was taken to heart, and many of those ideas will be explored and implemented moving forward. In the months ahead, the Milford Independent Cinema will expand its offerings with live events, new and fun film series, and continued support of the programs that audiences already love—such as Hollywood’s Big Night, Trivia Nights, film festivals, the Kids Summer Series, and more."

The goal is simple: to make the Milford Independent Cinema a welcoming landing space for everyone.

The Board has also been inspired by the number of people asking how they can help going forward.

Plans are underway to add new board members, expand the Cinema’s Ambassador program, introduce a new membership program, and streamline monthly and annual donor opportunities.

Over the next week, the Cinema will focus on securing programming and fine-tuning operational plans. The goal is to reopen and resume film programming on February 11, pending final programming confirmations.

Community members are encouraged to follow the Milford Independent Cinema on social media and visit the website for the latest updates, announcements, and upcoming events.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you," the Board added. "Because of you, we are here—and we will continue to show up for this community just as you have shown up for us."

The backstory:

People at Milford Independent Cinema say what they love most about the place is all the memories made there. In 2025, patrons dressed up during Oscars night taking pictures on a red carpet and watched the Oscars on the big screen.

The Milford Independent Cinema has been around for a century, according to the Huron Valley Film Organization. First in downtown Milford, then since the 1970s at the location on Summit Street, the cinema has hosted everything from blockbuster films to trivia nights, dinner-and-a-movie nights, and first dates.

For more information, please visit: www.milfordcinema.org.

Image 1 of 5 ▼