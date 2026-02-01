One dead, another injured in Detroit party shooting

article

The Brief The shooting happened after 1 a.m. in the 17100 block of Quincy Street during a party. An adult man was killed; an adult woman remains hospitalized in temporary serious condition. Police have not released suspect information and are asking the public for tips.



Police are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting early Sunday at a home on Detroit’s northwest side.

What we know:

According to Detroit police, an altercation broke out during a party just before 1:15 a.m. in the 17100 block of Quincy Street. During the dispute, shots were fired by an unknown suspect.

An adult man was fatally wounded. An adult woman was also shot and is listed in temporary serious condition at an area hospital. Additional injuries were not reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about what led up to the shooting or a description of the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.