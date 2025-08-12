Limited-edition Detroit Lions flags raising money to help battle food insecurity - How to get them

article

The Detroit Lions are working to help combat food insecurity with new limited-edition flags that will raise money to increase food access.

This is the second time the Lions and Meijer have teamed up for the collectible flag initiative. This year's flag will be available at Meijer stores starting Sept. 10. They will be $15 with any in-store purchase, and all proceeds will go to the Detroit Lions Foundation.

"We are excited to partner with Meijer and launch our second annual limited-edition collectible flags for fans to help embrace our team's missions both on and off the field," said Vice President of Detroit Lions Foundation & Community Relations Roxanne Caine. "The flag provides a way for fans to continue to support the team, while also making an impact on communities throughout Michigan. As this initiative grows year over year, we look forward to increasing the impact we are able to make when it comes to tackling food insecurity."

Meijer, the grocery partner of the Lions, has also worked with the team to battle food insecurity during Thanksgiving time, when they have packed and distributed meal kits to those in need.

"At Meijer, supporting our communities is at the heart of everything we do. That's why we are pleased to again be the exclusive retailer of these collectible flags, which is yet another way our partnership with the Lions helps us tackle food insecurity in our communities," said Melissa Conway, Director of Community Partnerships and Giving at Meijer. "By inviting our customers to participate, as both fans and community members, we can help ensure every family has access to healthy, nutritious food. It's another way our customers can join us to help their neighbors in need."