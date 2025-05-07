The Brief A beloved member of the community in Lincoln Park has died after a fight with cancer Dakota Luna started a group to help the community in the final years of his life Luna was also a fan of wrestling, operating a promotion company for shows in the area



A beloved member of the community in Lincoln Park died weeks ago from a years-long battle with cancer.

Dakota Luna was passionate about wrestling and ensuring his friends, family, and neighbors.

Back in Time:

Dakota Luna stopped by FOX 2 with words of wisdom on March 11 when he shared his story with viewers.

He talked about God, his legacy, and what he hoped to leave behind. He also said he didn't want to grow emotional, but sometimes these things can't be avoided.

"It's been a very very tough battle that I've been going through," he said.

His battle with leukemia had been ongoing since his diagnosis in 2021. Weeks after his visit, the 29-year-old died.

But even on the borrowed time he believed he was living from, he ensured his message came through - which is why he created Luna's Helping Hands.

"I wasn’t able to work. I wasn’t able to get up every day and do my 9-5 anymore. So I found my love in helping in the community, and I realize God gave me strength," he said.

Jump Forward:

Among those that cherished their moments with Luna was Rhino, a hall-of-fame wrestler with experience around the ring. He worked one of Luna's final shows.

"You feed off that energy and passion that he had for not only wrestling but his community. Whenever you can be involved in that and help out, it’s that much more meaningful," the wrestler said.

Another person who remembers Luna was his friend and Lincoln Park-native Jeremy Jones, who worked at his wrestling promotion firm.

"There’s one time he checked himself out of the hospital just to be at the show. He wanted to be there so bad. We did a couple spots, and we’d talk on the mic together. He loved it. He loved being part of the community," he said.

What you can do:

Luna's family has set up a gofundme to pay for expenses. Find out more here.