Lincoln Park man’s quest to help others expands with Luna’s Helping Hands

Dakota Luna is no stranger to the spotlight, more than a decade ago he was featured on MTV as part of a show about his Lincoln Park High School football team.

The former "Wait ‘Til Next Year" star, may not have a next year though, after a Leukemia diagnosis in 2021, he said he has "short time," left.

He’s spending that time helping as many people as he can.

Going by just Luna, the 28-year-old man is worried that his time is coming to an end.

"I’m at a certain point with my sickness as far as my Leukemia and I’m getting to the where I’m facing my last holidays, different stuff like that," he said.

Luna’s Helping Hands, the charity he runs has been providing toys, feeding people, and doing anything else he can to help uplift the community.

He bought toys for 38 children this Christmas, dropped off food for first responders, and more.

"Just trying to build better situations for everybody around us," Luna said. "I generally want to be able to leave a legacy, leave my name somewhere and know that I tried doing much as I could."