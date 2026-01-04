Lincoln Park man in critical condition after being shot by police

The Brief Police say the man was suicidal. Two non-lethal options were attempted before a lethal option was deployed. Multiple departments responded to assist.



A man was left in critical condition, according to the Michigan State Police, after a Lincoln Park police officer shot him during an altercation Sunday evening. Allen Park police said the call was to assist a suicidal man.

Officers responding to the area were advised the subject was carrying a box cutter-style knife and was threatening his life by putting the knife up to his throat.

What we know:

Lincoln Park officers were called to the 14800 block of Southfield Road in Allen Park to assist their officers.

During that altercation, multiple videos show the man lunging toward police before multiple gunshots can be heard.

Officers first used a taser, which did not stop the man, and then were forced to use guns when he became aggressive, according to the Allen Park Police Department.

Officers continued to give the subject loud verbal commands to drop the knife after he was tased. The commands were ignored by the subject and he began approaching the officers in an aggressive manner.

The man, a 36-year-old Lincoln Park resident, then began walking towards the entrance of the Arby’s restaurant still holding the knife. Officers again attempted to use less lethal force and a less lethal shotgun round was fired at the subject. This also failed to stop him.

An officer then fired his duty weapon, shooting the subject in his arm.

Michigan State Police troopers were called in to investigate the shooting. No one other than the suspect was injured.