Driver shot at in Lincoln Park overnight shooting on I-75, police searching for a suspect

The Brief A driver on I-75 was shot at from another car overnight on Friday. Michigan State Police say the driver was heading south on I-75 in Lincoln Park when another car pulled up and began shooting. The driver only had minor injuries and the passenger was uninjured.



An overnight shooting on I-75 in Lincoln Park between Outer Drive and Southfield Road has Michigan State Police (MSP) searching for a suspect.

What they're saying:

MSP said just after midnight on July 4, they were called out to a shooting on southbound I-75 near Dix Avenue.

According to authorities, a 47-year-old driver from River Rouge said she was driving south on I-75 with a 19-year-old passenger when a red car with tinted windows pulled up next to her in the center lane and began shooting at them.

Police say the driver had minor injuries and the passenger was uninjured. Her vehicle was damaged with multiple bullet holes littering one side.

"We are asking anyone who may have seen this incident to contact the Metro South Post or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw.

What's next:

The freeway was closed for four hours as officials investigated the scene. It has since been reopened.

As of Friday morning, police have not given any suspect details.

