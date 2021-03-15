Lincoln Park police looking for missing 4-year-old endangered by mother

Lincoln Park police have put out a call for a missing child who was last seen with her mom.

Jessica Miller was last seen getting on a motorcycle with her mom and an unknown male.

Jessica Haley-Rose Miller was last seen on Buckingham Avenue two weeks ago.

Police say her mom is known to be a drug abuser and has a mental illness, leading them to be concerned about Jessica's whereabouts.

A release from law enforcement says Jessica was last seen in the area of 1674 Buckingham Ave. in Lincoln Park.

She was seen with her mom Kimberlee Michelle Miller approximately two weeks ago. Kimberlee, 38, left with her daughter and an unknown male on a motorcycle.

Police say Kimberlee has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Child protective services has a court order out to take custody of Jessica, believing her mom could be a threat to her.

Advertisement

Jessica is four feet tall, 45 pounds, caucasian, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, and red Nike shoes.

Police say she may be on a white motorcycle or a white pickup truck.

If anyone has information about their whereabouts, they're asked to call Lincoln Park police at 313-381-1800