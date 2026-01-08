Lincoln Park woman arrested in multi-county police chase that ended in Flat Rock

The Brief A woman is in custody after a chaotic multi-county police chase in Metro Detroit. According to police, they tried a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and that’s when the chase started. Police arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln Park woman, and they believe drugs or alcohol may be a factor.



A 29-year-old woman led police on a chaotic chase, crashing into two separate patrol vehicles and kept on driving. Eventually, the suspect ended up smashing her vehicle into a Flat Rock car wash.

Timeline:

Officials say at 1 a.m. on Thursday, Flat Rock police were pursuing a vehicle for reckless driving, but once they passed the county line, they dropped the pursuit. That was where Monroe County picked it up.

According to police, they tried a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and that’s when the chase started.

The speed reached up to 70 mph and the driver was going across four different lanes of Telegraph into the opposite lane, even driving into a ditch. Then they deployed stop sticks, but the driver kept going on flat tires.

Meanwhile, a deputy was parked at a gas station trying to stop the driver. They tried to turn around and crashed into the deputy but kept going. A little bit later, the driver crashed into another deputy and caused damage to yet another vehicle and minor injuries to the deputy.

Then it finally ended at the car wash in Flat Rock.

"Obviously she was all over the road before we even got involved," said Monroe County Sheriff’s Captain David Raymond. "That kind of act was going to continue unless we put an end to it. It’s not worth it. It’s never worth it. Whether you get away or not, you’ll eventually get caught, and putting yourself and the public at risk is ridiculous."

Dig deeper:

Police arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln Park woman, and they believe drugs or alcohol may be a factor. It’s going to take a few months to get the test results back on that.

Meanwhile, the woman is waiting for arraignment and could face multiple felonies.