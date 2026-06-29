Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold given $1M bond by Florida court in armed robbery, kidnapping case

The Brief Lions DB Terrion Arnold faced a Florida judge Monday and was given a $1 million bond on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping. The judge said that there was not enough evidence to hold him in jail due to him not physically being in the location of the alleged crimes. The decision to not give Arnold an ankle monitor tether is due to the court not wanting to interfere with his ability to earn a living - while acknowledging the uniqueness of his job.



Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was in court for charges of armed robbery and kidnapping Monday in Florida, but won't be held in jail for the accused crimes.

Dig deeper:

Arnold was given a $1 million bond by the judge who said he "relunctantly" refused the prosecution request for an ankle monitor so as to not interfere with his ability to work - while recognizing the unique situation.

The judge said Arnold will instead have a "paparazzi monitor" with the bright light of media coverage following his case.

"If he's late for practice, ESPN will let us know," the judge said. "If he disappears, the world will know before he knows. If he shows up on a beach in Tahiti, he'll be on social media. If he violates the conditions of his bond, he will be found because they will find him. And you will come back because the law will bring you back. And then you will sit with no bond until your trial."

Arnold is facing eight charges, including four for robbery/firearm/deadly weapon, and four for kidnapping/harm/terrorizing. He was also ordered to have no contact with any co-defendant or witness, and surrender his passport in 24 hours.

The judge said that he considers the case serious "in the first quarter" but due to the evidence in the case, said that the standard for keeping Arnold in jail without bond was not met. One of the key factors is that Arnold was not physically in the location where the crime he is charged for, occurred.

"I understand (the prosecution's) argument regarding motive. I understand everything, and I find there's probable cause," the judge said. "I'm giving him a tremendous benefit, I believe, and not putting the ankle monitor that would interfere with his ability to earn a living, which I want him to continue to be able to do. He's in a unique situation. We don't have a lot of defendants with that type of job."

In the February incident, three victims were battered, held at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped before having their property stolen, Tampa Bay police said, leading to the arrests of six individuals.

Terrion Arnold in court Monday

Arnold's arrest on Wednesday stems from his alleged coordination with several other defendants after reporting the theft of property more than $250,000. Police say that same day, he coordinated with other men to contact one of the victims and lure him to an apartment that Arnold had rented.

The backstory:

The case surrounds an incident where six people were arrested in connection to a targeted armed robbery on Feb. 4 where three victims were battered and held at gunpoint before being robbed of their personal property and being told to leave.

Tampa Bay police say Arnold rented an Airbnb in Largo, Florida, where he stayed with the six suspects: Boakai Hilton Jr., Freddie Hughes, Christon Williams, Lyndell Hudson II, Arianna Del Valle, Jasmine Randazzo.

On Feb. 1, officials say multiple items belonging to Arnold and some others were stolen from the Airbnb. The Lions cornerback allegedly suspected that two of the three victims were responsible. Police later determined they were not involved.

On Feb 3, police say Arnold, Hilton, Hughes, and another person reported property loss to officers, totaling $250,000. Meanwhile, officials say Arnold and Hilton coordinated and directed Del Valle and Randazzo to contact one of the victims and lure him to their apartment.

That was when, at midnight on Feb. 4, the victims arrived at the apartment. Police say Williams and Hudson hid in the closet of one of the bedrooms where the victims were grabbed and held at gunpoint.

Del Valle streamed the incident to Arnold, Hilton, and Hughes, as they were traveling to the apartment, according to investigators. Meanwhile, they also found a group chat with all defendants was created, where Arnold and Hilton reportedly gave directions,

Later, the four arrived at the apartment where police say Arnold directed them to go inside. While the assault was still occurring, Hughes, Hudson, and Williams stole personal property belonging to the victims.

At 1:40 a.m., the victims were taken out of the apartment by the armed suspects, forced into their car, and immediately left the scene.

Officials say Del Valle, Williams, and another person entered a vehicle being driven by Arnold and left the scene.

The three victims called police and identified the suspects.

Terrion Arnold in court Monday.