Terrion Arnold charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy counts

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The Brief Terrion Arnold appeared in court for an arraignment on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery and kidnapping. The Detroit Lion player was taken into custody on Wednesday. He denies the charges.



A day after his arrest in Florida, Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold appeared in court in connection with a kidnapping and robbery case that allegedly happened back in February.

Three victims were battered, held at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped before having their property stolen, Tampa Bay police said, leading to the arrests of six individuals.

Arnold's arrest on Wednesday stems from his alleged coordination with several other defendants after reporting the theft of property more than $250,000. Police say that same day, he coordinated with other men to contact one of the victims and lure him to an apartment that Arnold had rented.

Terrion Arnold in Court

Arnold appeared in Florida District Court Thursday afternoon on charges of kidnapping, robbery, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

During the appearance, he was arraigned on three counts of armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping, as well as two conspiracy counts.

Arnold, through his attorney, denied the charges.

"Much if not all of these charges against my client rely on the testimony of two co-defendants who entered pleas," his attorney said.

He was ordered to be held without bond.

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The backstory:

The case surrounds an incident where six people were arrested in connection to a targeted armed robbery on Feb. 4 where three victims were battered and held at gunpoint before being robbed of their personal property and being told to leave.

Tampa Bay police say Arnold rented an Airbnb in Largo, Florida, where he stayed with the six suspects: Boakai Hilton Jr., Freddie Hughes, Christon Williams, Lyndell Hudson II, Arianna Del Valle, Jasmine Randazzo.

On Feb. 1, officials say multiple items belonging to Arnold and some others were stolen from the Airbnb. The Lions cornerback allegedly suspected that two of the three victims were responsible. Police later determined they were not involved.

On Feb 3, police say Arnold, Hilton, Hughes, and another person reported property loss to officers, totaling $250,000. Meanwhile, officials say Arnold and Hilton coordinated and directed Del Valle and Randazzo to contact one of the victims and lure him to their apartment.

That was when, at midnight on Feb. 4, the victims arrived at the apartment. Police say Williams and Hudson hid in the closet of one of the bedrooms where the victims were grabbed and held at gunpoint.

Del Valle streamed the incident to Arnold, Hilton, and Hughes, as they were traveling to the apartment, according to investigators. Meanwhile, they also found a group chat with all defendants was created, where Arnold and Hilton reportedly gave directions,

Later, the four arrived at the apartment where police say Arnold directed them to go inside. While the assault was still occurring, Hughes, Hudson, and Williams stole personal property belonging to the victims.

At 1:40 a.m., the victims were taken out of the apartment by the armed suspects, forced into their car, and immediately left the scene.

Officials say Del Valle, Williams, and another person entered a vehicle being driven by Arnold and left the scene.

The three victims called police and identified the suspects.

What they're saying:

Terrion Arnold's agent released a statement on the situation:

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence. There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

The Lions declined to comment on the case.