Lions play Chargers in Hall of Fame preseason kickoff game July 31

article

The Brief The Lions will face the Los Angeles Chargers July 31 in Canton, Ohio in the Hall of Fame Game. Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Gates provides a bridge to both teams, as a native Detroiter and Chargers legend. The Lions last played in the Canton showcase game in 1991 when it beat the Broncos 14-3.



The NFL's first game of the 2025 preseason will feature the Lions against the LA Chargers in the Hall of Fame game July 31.

Former University of Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh leads LA, while the Lions will play in Canton, the birthplace of football as the capstone event for Enshrinement Week, where the latest class of Hall of Fame players are inducted.

There will also be a Detroit connection among the inducted class - former Chargers legendary tight end Antonio Gates. Gates, the former Detroit Central standout, who played basketball for a time at Eastern Michigan as well.

Other members of the class are former Packers receiver Sterling Sharpe and former Vikings star Jaren Allen.

It is the first appearance in the preseason game that opens the new season since 1991 when Detroit defeated the Broncos 14-3.

"This game features two teams that can be considered legitimate contenders to reach Super Bowl LX next February," said Jim Porter of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "For them to face each other right out of the gate in Canton, Ohio, should create a dynamic opening to another spectacular NFL season."

The Hall of Fame Game will be at 8 p.m. on NBC.