Lions put DE Marcus Davenport on injured reserve

Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport will miss at least four games after being put on the injured reserve list Monday night.

Davenport suffered a chest injury in the week 2 victory over the Bears, and hadn't practiced all week. He was already listed as out for the Monday Night Football game against the Ravens.

Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell (ankle), offensive lineman Taylor Decker (shoulder), safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and cornerback D.J. Reed (knee) were all active against the Ravens. Inactive for the Lions were: safety Thomas Harper, running back Craig Reynolds, center Kingsley Eguakun and defensive linemen Chris Smith and Mekhi Wingo.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was inactive for Baltimore, along with running back Keaton Mitchell, fullback Patrick Ricard, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, tackle Carson Vinson, tight end Isaiah Likely and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.