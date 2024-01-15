Lions season-ticket holder of 66 years celebrates playoff victory

Benjamin Capp, a devoted Detroit Lions season-ticket holder for 66 years, is ecstatic about the team's play-off victory on Sunday.

Jared Goff guided the Lions to their first playoff win in 32 years, securing a 24-23 triumph against Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

"It became very emotional, plenty of excitement, pretty much everything I expected," Capp, 89, told FOX 2. "I think most people that attended the game believed as I did… I thought we would win – it would be a tough game, but I felt we were going to win, finally, and they did."

Wearing his special Lions Loyal Members jacket —something you only receive if you’ve been a season ticket holder for at least 40 years— Capp appeared on the jumbotron during the game, and has been receiving a lot of attention since.

"Occasionally, they would come by and slap me and say ‘how many years?’ because they would see (my jacket), and I’d say 66," Capp added. "Then I had all these followers, and they’re cheering me – it was very emotional."

And what's next for the Lions, in Capp's opinion?

"I think we’ll win the next one or two games, you never know what happens, then you’re at the Super Bowl."

Related article



