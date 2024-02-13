Lions sign CFL defensive MVP, sack leader Mathieu Betts

article

The Detroit Lions are importing some defensive help from north of the border with Mathieu Betts.

Betts, 28, won the Canadian Football League’s most outstanding defensive player award last year for the BC Lions and could add depth to the defensive line.

For the season he had 42 tackles, 18 sacks which led the league, and four forced fumbles. His 18 sacks are a record in the CFL for a Canadian-born player.

Betts, who is 6 feet, 3 inches and 250 pounds, signed with the Chicago Bears in 2019 but was one of the team's final roster cuts.