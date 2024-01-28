Lions vs 49ers NFC Championship game live updates: Lions up 24-7 at halftime

article

The Lions are 30 minutes from making the Super Bowl - and history in an attempt to shock the NFL - and the world - against the 49ers. Follow here for all the NFC Championship game updates.

Second quarter

The Lions went up 24-7 after adding a 21-yard field goal by Michael Badgley with seven seconds left before halftime. The kick capped a 71-yard, 16-play drive.

Clutch third-down conversions helped on the long march, including on third-and-12 and third-and-18.

The Lions lead the 49ers in total yards - 280 to 131, with 18 first downs to just eight. The punishing running game has taken center stage with 148 yards on 21 carries and three rushing touchdowns.

Quarterback Jared Goff has 148 yards on 13-of-20 passing with Amon-Ra St. Brown (five catches, 73 yards) leading the way.

A Jahmyr Gibbs 15-yard touchdown run gave the Lions a 21-7 lead with 5:54 left in the second quarter.

The scoring drive came courtesy of a Malcolm Rodriguez interception caused by a Josh Paschal tipped pass off Brock Purdy. A personal foul by CJ Gardner-Johnson set the Lions back to midfield during the interception run back.

The 49ers opened the quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run from Christian McCaffrey to slice into the Lions lead 14-7.

San Francisco, slapped by an early 14-0 deficit, responded with an 8-play, 75-yard drive keyed by a 28-yard pass from Brock Purdy to McCaffrey and a 23-yard completion to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Malcolm Rodriguez #44 of the Detroit Lions intercepts a pass intended for Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 i Expand

First quarter

The Lions got the ball first after the 49ers won the coin toss and deferred - going 71 yards in four plays.

Lions receiver Jameson Williams galloped for a 42-yard touchdown on a reverse and a 7-0 lead to open the scoring - and the game.

Key chunk yardage came with a 15-yard run by David Montgomery and a 14-yard pass from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta.

A 1-yard touchdown plunge by David Montgomery made it 14-0 Lions, capping a 62-yard, 11-play drive.

A 14-yard pass to Montgomery early in the drive as well as a 13-yard screen pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on third-and-nine helped power the march down the field.

The 49ers' first drive led to a missed 48-yard Jake Moody field goal, pushing it wide right.

If the Detroit Lions are able to knock off the San Francisco 49ers, a Week 1 rematch will be waiting in the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the top-seed Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship game earlier on Sunday.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Phot Expand

It was the season opener when the Lions defeated the Chiefs on the road 21-10 way back on Sept. 7. Of course that was the game which NBC's Mike Tirico pointed out had an "asterisk" due to the fact KC star tight end Travis Kelce was injured and didn't play.

But first comes the Niners, which entered the NFC Championship game as a 7.5-point favorite over the Lions.

As usual, history is not on the Lions' side - having not won a playoff road game in 66 years, going 0-11 in that span.

However, it does call to mind the famous Mark Twain saying, "History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes" due to today's matchup and the background between the teams.

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 28: Penei Sewell #58 of the Detroit Lions gives a speech in the team huddle prior to the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin Expand

But the last time the Lions did win a post-season road game - it was against the 49ers in 1957 to advance to the NFL championship (before the Super Bowl existed), where they won.

More recently - in 1983 the Lions lost a heart-breaking playoff game at San Francisco. Detroit kicker Eddie Murray's 43-yard field goal attempt missed with 11 seconds left, giving the Niners a 24-23 win.

The Lions will have plenty of support at the game, according to the Detroit News almost 25 percent of tickets sold have been to Lions fans. The typical conference championship visitor amount is usually well under 10 percent, including only 3 percent in last year's games.