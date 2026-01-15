LIST: Detroit warming centers open during cold winter blast

The Brief Detroit libraries and recreation centers are serving as warming centers. Overnight shelter is also available for those in need.



A stronger than expected winter storm system brought more snow than expected - and the white stuff on the ground strengthens the wind chill.

It means bitter cold temperatures get even colder thanks to the snow - but for those who need it, warming centers are available in Detroit.

The city has several overnight shelters, along with respite centers that are open during the day. Respite centers include recreation centers and library branches, which are available during normal operating hours.

See the latest forecast here.

Warming centers at recreation facilities

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue

Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Closed Saturday

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley

Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., Closed Saturday

Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Community Center at AB Ford, 100 Lenox

Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser

Monday-Friday from 1p.m. – 9 p.m., Closed Saturday

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive

Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Closed Saturday

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Helen Moore Community Center, 11825 Dexter

Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Closed Saturday

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon

Monday-Friday from 1– 9 p.m., Closed Saturday

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere

Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Warming centers at libraries

Main Library, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Monday and Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from noon - 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

Bowen Branch, 3648 W. Vernor Hwy.

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor Hwy.

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Chandler Park Branch, 12800 Harper

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Chaney Branch, 16101 Grand River Ave.

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Chase Branch, 17731 W. 7 Mile Rd.

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Conely Branch, 4600 Martin

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Duffield Branch, 2507 W. Grand Blvd.

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Elmwood Park Branch, 550 Chene

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Franklin Branch, 13651 E. McNichols

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Hubbard Branch, 12929 W. McNichols

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Drive

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Knapp Branch, 13330 Conant

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Lincoln Branch, 1221 E. Seven Mile Road

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Redford Branch, 21200 Grand River Ave.

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sherwood Forest Branch, 7117 W. Seven Mile Road

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Wilder Branch, 7140 E. 7 Mile Rd.

Tues., Thurs. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.

Overnight shelter in Detroit

Those who need overnight shelter should contact the Detroit Housing Resource HelpLine at 866-313-2520. This line is available during business hours Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those needing shelter can also go to an in-person Coordinated Assessment Model site located at Cass Community Social Services on 12025 Woodrow Wilson St, from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; or NOAH at Central, 23 E. Adams on the second floor, Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for an in-person assessment and intake procedure.

Learn more here.

If you are sleeping outside or in your car and need shelter Monday through Friday from 6 p.m to 8 a.m. or 24/7 on the weekends, there are 2 options that can help you find a safe place to stay for the night:

Call 866-313-2520 to be connected with a Street Outreach team

Go to the nearest police station. Find Detroit precincts here.

Wayne County

Outside of Detroit? There are other Wayne County locations HERE.

Other resources

If you are in danger because of domestic violence, please call Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-866-864-2338 for help.