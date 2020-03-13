List of coronavirus exposure places, dates related to Oakland Co. patients

article

The Oakland County Health Division has released exposure locations and dates connected to its three cases in the county. Continue scrolling to see the list

Late Thursday night, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the total number of positive cases in Michigan has reached 12. Two of those 10 new cases were in Oakland County, both in adult men. One has no known travel history and the other has a history of domestic travel.

Later that night authorities in Oakland County have released a list of locations, dates and times related to these patients. These are the first exposure details that have been released from authorities regarding any patients in Michigan.

Out of an abundance of caution, anyone that was present at the following locations on the dates and times listed below should be alert for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If any develop, stay at home and promptly call a healthcare provider or hospital prior to arriving so that the appropriate preventive measures can be put in place.

March 1, 2020

- Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus, time and location to be determined

March 4, 2020

- Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus, time and location to be determined

March 5, 202

- Burger King, 27700 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield Township, 12:15-12:35 p.m.

- White Castle, 27760 23 Mile Rd, New Baltimore, 12:15-12:35 p.m.

- Hobby Lobby, 4715 24th Ave., #100, Fort Gratiot Township, 1:00 p.m.

March 6, 2020

- Poole's Tavern, 157 E Main St., Northville, 12:30-1:00 p.m.

- Five Guys, 3561 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 6:30-7:00 p.m.

March 7, 2020

- Tap Room, 201 W Michigan Avenue Ypsilanti, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

- MSA Woodland, 2100 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

- Texas Roadhouse, 3776 28th SE, Kentwood, 4:30-6:15 p.m.

- USA Hockey Arena, 14900 N Beck Rd, Plymouth, 5:30-10:30 p.m.

March 8, 2020

- Subway, 6260 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

- Jimmy Johns, 5925 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

- Burger King, 1515 E Grand River Ave, Portland, 3:45-4:00 p.m.