Little Caesars to open 1st self-service, self-checkout Michigan store in Dearborn Heights

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The Brief Little Caesars is opening the first self-service and self-checkout store in Michigan on Saturday. The Dearborn Heights store is located at 25320 Van Born Road. The first 100 customers in line beginning at 10:30 a.m. will be eligible for free pizza for a year.



Little Caesars is holding a grand opening of the first self-service, self-checkout location in Michigan on May 2.

Big picture view:

The store, located in Dearborn Heights, is the second of its kind nationwide, following the debut of the local chain's Rockford Illinois location last year.

As an added bonus, the first 100 customers in line beginning at 10:30 a.m. will receive a promo card for one free pizza per week, per year, with the purchase of a Crazy Bread each time.

The Dearborn Heights store is at 25320 Van Born near Gulley, near the Taylor border.

The free pizza promotion won't be the only special feature of the grand opening ceremonies, however.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, guests may participate in merchandise giveaways from the Little Caesars prize wheel, a balloon twister, photo opportunities with the Little Caesars mascot, live music from an on-site DJ and more.

At noon, the restaurant will host its official ribbon-cutting ceremony, bringing together Little Caesars executives, crew members and members of the local community.

Free pizza promotion rules:

"NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Begins at 10:30 AM (local time) on 5/2/26 ("Grand Opening Day") and ends once 100 Promo Cards have been awarded, or upon close of the store on Grand Opening Day whichever occurs first.

Limit one (1) per related family members or household. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C.) who are 18 years or older. Void where prohibited. Promo Card entitles recipients to 1 free large classic pizza (pepperoni or cheese) with a purchase of a Crazy Bread® per week for 52 consecutive weeks in accordance with the schedule set forth on the Promo Card.

Subject to Official Rules, which will be posted at 25320 Van Born Road, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125."