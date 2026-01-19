Live Metro Detroit road conditions amid chance for snow squalls
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A combination of snow and strong winds to start the week could lead to snow squalls in Metro Detroit.
Winds will be between 15-25 mph with gusts of 40 mph.
A large amount of snow often doesn't fall during a squall, and they are short-lived. Despite this, they can be dangerous if you are on the road.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southeast Michigan until 10 a.m. Tuesday due to this risk.
For the latest forecast, live radar, and more, download the FOX 2 Weather app.
Crash map
Vehicle winter weather preps:
- Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.
- Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so.
- Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.
- Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.
- Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.
- Switch to snow tires for the winter.
Winter driving tips:
- Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.
- Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.