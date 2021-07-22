Live music is back! Score $20 tickets to dozens of Metro Detroit concerts

article

After more than a year of cancelled shows, live music is back, and to celebrate $20 tickets to dozens of Metro Detroit concerts are available.

Live Nation and 313 Presents announced the ticket deal that includes shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, and Meadow Brook Amphitheatre this summer and fall.

The $20 includes tickets, fees, and taxes.

The offer opens to T-Mobile and Sprint customers at noon Tuesday, July 27 through T-Mobile Tuesdays, and the general public will have access beginning at noon Wednesday, July 28. Tickets will be available on 313Presents.com and LiveNation.com while supplies last.

Check out which concerts are included: