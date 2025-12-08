Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to the week with snow in the forecast

The Brief Monday will be a quiet but cold day, with highs only making it to the mid-20s. Snow arrives overnight, with a layer of white stuff expected to blanket the area by Tuesday morning. Another round of snow is expected Tuesday evening.



A cold, quiet start to the week settles in Monday, and it’s the kind of cold that catches up with you fast.

Morning temperatures dip to around 14 degrees, and with calm winds and dry air, the chill really settles in at the bus stop.

No snow is expected during the day, and skies stay partly cloudy as the sun works to take the edge off the cold. Even so, it’s a slow warm-up. Afternoon highs only reach about 27, keeping that winter bite firmly in place through the evening commute.

For the latest forecast, live radar, and more, download the FOX 2 Weather app.

Snow arrives Tuesday

The pattern shifts quickly as we head into Tuesday. Round one of snow arrives early—likely before most alarms go off.

This first wave is light but widespread, enough to coat roads and create a fresh, powdery layer across much of Southeast Michigan. Totals run about 1–2 inches, but the setup favors the lower end of that range for most communities. Temperatures start near 17 degrees, meaning whatever falls will stick instantly to untreated roads, driveways, and sidewalks. Expect a slower morning drive, even though the snow itself won’t be heavy.

Through the afternoon, we get a brief break as the system reorganizes to the southwest. Clouds thicken again Tuesday evening, and that sets the stage for round two—by far the more complex part of the forecast.

A warm front lifts into the region overnight, sending temperatures up toward 34 degrees. That slight warming is just enough to pull many southern areas into rain or a sloppy mix. For spots south of Detroit, snow may have a hard time accumulating once the rain gets involved, with totals ending up on the lower end of the 1–3 inch range.

Farther north, it’s a different story. Places like Port Huron and the northern Thumb stay colder longer, holding onto snow instead of transitioning to rain. Those areas are the most likely to hit the higher end of totals, closer to 3 inches before the system starts to move out. The mix of rain and snow makes the overall accumulation picture tricky, and final numbers will depend entirely on how quickly that warm air pushes through.

Cold air snaps back

As the system pulls away Wednesday, colder air snaps back into place. Any slush left behind will refreeze quickly, and wind chills dip again to remind us we’re solidly in winter territory. The rest of the week looks colder and quieter, but the early-week system will certainly leave its mark—first with a powdery coating, then with a messy, late-night mix, and finally with a return to the chill we started with.