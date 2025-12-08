Leland House expected to pay $57K to DTE on Monday to ensure lights stay on at Detroit apartment

The Brief Tenants of Leland House in Detroit will stay put after the apartment owners reached an agreement to settle an outstanding DTE bill. The utility company was prepared to cut the power last week before an emergency court hearing. The owners have until 5 p.m. Monday to pay $57,000 to DTE.



The owners of Leland House, an apartment complex in Downtown Detroit, are expected to pay a $57,000 deposit to DTE on Monday, after tenants learned they may lose their homes over an outstanding balance carried by the building.

They have until 5 p.m. to pay the deposit with money secured through financing.

The backstory:

Just after Thanksgiving, around 40 tenants of Leland House received notices that they needed to move out. Originally, tenants were informed that they needed to be out by Dec. 3 because DTE planned to cut the power that day over the building's debt.

This led to an emergency hearing in which a settlement was reached between the owners and DTE to prevent the power from being shut off.

What they're saying:

Luis Ramirez, a representative for Leland House, released a statement about the agreement:

"Several people worked tirelessly in a very short period of time to obtain the financing for the Leland and to do everything possible to make sure the residents had electricity in their apartments. Harmon Partners in Birmingham was instrumental in the process and without them this could not have been possible. The attorney for the Leland House, Ryan Heilman, also worked day and night to do a tremendous amount of work needed.

"Ownership looks forward to doing everything possible to keep the residents in place, and protect their health, safety and welfare."