Victims identified in deadly Muskegon shooting; Person of interest arrested

Two people were shot and killed, and three others injured, two critically, Saturday afternoon in Muskegeon. Police released the deceased victims' names on Sunday, along with more details of the situation.

Core Marie-Maw Watts, 22, died at the hospital shortly after the 3:15 p.m. incident, while Joshua Foundren Jr., 25, was deceased at the house on Jackson Avenue when police arrived.

Two additional 25-year-old men were still in critical condition Sunday afternoon; A 4-year-old suffered a graze wound is expected to recover.

After hours of investigating, a person of interest was arrested Sunday. No further details on whom that person is were immediately released.

Police said that multiple people entered the house on Saturday, who were "likely" familiar with the residents, some type of altercation happened and gunfire errupted. They are still trying to piece together the rest of the situation.

"At this time, the shooting does not appear to be a random act," police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 231-724-6750, or anonymously at 231-722-7463.