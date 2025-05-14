article

The Brief Live Nation announced its annual round of discounted tickets to dozens of concerts scheduled in Southeast Michigan this year. Pine Knob, Meadow Brook, and the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater are all part of the sale. Tickets go on sale May 21.



Live Nation's annual discounted ticket season returns with the sale beginning May 21.

The $30 ticket to summer promotion doesn't include every act. Here is a list of what is up for grabs. They include acts like Leon Bridges, Halsey, Cyndi Lauper, and Neil Young.

Buying tickets

Pine Knob, Michigan Lottery Amphitheater, and Meadow Brook are all part of the '$30 Ticket to Summer' campaign.

The initial sale begins May 21. For fans ready to purchase their admission, they can visit LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer on that day and select the discounted option when they add the tickets to their cart.

Early Access

Live Nation also has an early-access option for those who are customers of T-Mobile or are members of Rakuten. They will be allowed to buy tickets the day before.

Discounted tickets:

Pine Knob Music Theatre:

6/11- Halsey: For My Last Trick

6/21- Simple Minds: Alive & Kicking Tour 2025

7/2- "Weird Al" Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour

7/16- Summer Of Loud: I Prevail, Beartooth, Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage & more

7/17- Pantera: The Heaviest Tour of The Summer

7/19- Kesha & Scissor Sisters: The Tits Out Tour

7/24- KIDZ BOP LIVE: Certified Bop Tour

7/27- The Offspring: Supercharged Worldwide in ‘25

7/29- AJR: Somewhere In The Sky

8/1- Cyndi Lauper: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour

8/2- Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth Tour 2025

8/4- The Doobie Brothers with The Coral Reefer Band

8/6- Big Time Rush: In Real Life Worldwide

8/11- Toto + Men At Work + Christopher Cross

8/13- Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts: love earth world tour

8/15- Little Big Town: Summer Tour 2025

8/16- Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder: The Brotherhood of Rock Tour

8/19- Volbeat & Halestorm: Greatest of All Tours Worldwide

8/21- The Black Keys: No Rain, No Flowers

9/10- Tedeschi Trucks Band & Gov’t Mule: Live in 25

9/28- Papa Roach & Rise Against: Rise of the Roach Tour

10/2- Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Live

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

5/25- Peach Pit & Briston Maroney: Long Hair, Long Life Tour

6/2- The Driver Era: Obsession Tour

6/13- mike: Upside Down Tour Pt 2

6/14- Russell Dickerson

6/17- Counting Crows: The Complete Sweets! Tour with The Gaslight Anthem

7/3- BABYMETAL

7/16- Primus: Onward & Upward Summer Tour 2025

8/3- Slightly Stoopid: Step Into The Sum Tour 2025

8/19- Chevelle with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society

8/22- Coheed and Cambria * Taking Back Sunday

8/23- Simple Plan: Bigger Than You Think! Tour

8/26- Indigo Girls & Melissa Etheridge: Yes We Are Tour

8/27- The Crooner & The Cowboy: Leon Bridges with Charley Crockett

8/31- Ted Nugent: Stranglehold 50th Anniversary Tour

9/6- Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas

Meadow Brook Amphitheater

5/25- The Beach Boys: Sound of Summer Tour

6/15- Hauser: The Rebel Is Back

6/26- Dispatch with John Butler: Summer Tour 2025

7/6- The Music of John Williams with The Detroit Symphony Orchestra

7/11- Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors

7/19- Buddy Guy: Damn Right Encore

9/5- Alabama Shakes 2025