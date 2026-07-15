The Brief Michigan is engulfed in wildfire smoke, reducing visibility and worsening air quality. The entire state is under an Air Quality Alert due to particulate matter spreading from wildfires in Canada. Harsh conditions are expected to continue on Thursday.



If you can't see it, you can certainly smell it.

The scent of a campfire wafted into Southeast Michigan on Wednesday as poor air quality driven by wildfires in Canada engulfed the region, lowering visibility and worsening breathing conditions.

As of Wednesday night, the entire state was experiencing some level of unhealthy air. Conditions are expected to worsen on Thursday.

Bad Air Quality

What we know:

The bottom half of Michigan's Lower Peninsula was graded as "unhealthy for sensitive groups," according to the EPA's AirNow website on Wednesday night.

Go further north and conditions were far worse, including in the western Upper Peninsula, where conditions were rated as "hazardous."

The reason is because of the level of fine particulate matter in the air, driven by the wildfires north of Lake Superior. Over the past few days, those flames have continued to spread, sending smoke into the atmosphere where it was carried south into the U.S.

The smoke from the fires has blanketed much of the state, leading to low visibility.

Metro Detroit finds itself with unhealthy air quality for all groups.

Air Quality Alert

Timeline:

While Wednesday had severe conditions for negative air quality, Thursday poses its own risks as well. The entire state can expect unhealthy levels of particulate matter.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for the entire state. The alert is expected to extend through Thursday.

Heat hits Michigan as well

Temperatures also felt like they were in the triple digits this Wednesday, and more is expected to cook the state tomorrow. The heat advisory that was in effect lasted until 8 p.m.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service expect harsh conditions to continue, with temperature highs in the mid-90s.