Livingston County man wins $1.15 million from Michigan Lottery with kids' birthdates

A Livingston County man said playing his kids' birthdates won him $1.15 million from the Michigan Lottery.

The 64-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Lotto 47 numbers drawn Jan. 7 on a ticket he bought at Kroger at 9700 Chilson Commons Cir. in Pinckney.

"I play Lotto 47 often and I always play my special sets of numbers made up of my kids' birthdates," he said. "I was checking the winning numbers online the day after the drawing, and when I realized I’d won the jackpot, I couldn’t believe it! I called my kids right away to tell them the good news, and they didn’t believe it either. Winning still feels unreal and hasn’t sunk in quite yet."

The man chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $797,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

He plans to pay bills, share with his family, and save the rest.