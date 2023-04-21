Livingston County sheriff says he won't enforce 'Red Flag' laws

The state attorney general is pushing back on Sheriff Michael Murphy for not enforcing the new ‘Red Flag’ law designed to keep firearms out of the hands of those who should not have them.

The ink wasn't even dry on the newly adopted law this week when Sheriff Murphy said he would not enforce it.

This is what the Democrat state attorney general is saying:

"I think it is unfortunate for the residents of Livingston County," said Dana Nessel.

FOX 2: "Could you also add the word irresponsible?"

"Absolutely I would add that term," Nessel said.

Murphy told his side of the story, responding to the Michigan AG.

FOX 2: "Are you irresponsible and is this unfortunate?"

"She is entitled to her opinion, but I don't think so," Murphy said. "I think I'm doing the proper thing."

The state attorney general claims that no, he is not - given that he was elected to save lives.

"Whenever law enforcement has an opportunity to prevent someone from being murdered or taking their own life, and they refuse to do anything, that's their job is to protect the public," Nessel said.

"I don't believe my constituents want red-flag laws enforced because they are unconstitutional," Murphy added.

Nessel said allowing the courts to confiscate weapons from those who might harm themselves or others is needed. So what action could she take against the sheriff?

"I can't take any action against him personally," she said, "I can't make him enforce the law."

"Nothing good comes out of anything when we make decisions, pass laws, etc. based on emotion," Sheriff Murphy said. "This is totally contrary to our system in that someone is essentially guilty until they prove themselves innocent."

As for his bumpy relationship with the attorney general, here's what the Republican sheriff wants to do:

"Frankly I'd like to go out and have a beer with Dana Nessel," Murphy said.

He may be waiting a while.

Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy, left, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.



