Drunk driver collides with Michigan sheriff patrol vehicle during traffic stop
(FOX 2) - Some deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office had a near-miss after an impaired driver struck their cruiser late Thursday night.
The crash happened during a traffic stop on the highway on Aug. 14.
An impaired driver was arrested after crashing into a Livingston County Sheriff's car late Thursday night.
During a traffic stop on US-23 in Hartland Township on Aug. 14, officers were speaking to a different driver they had pulled over for an expired tag when a vehicle collided with the side of a sheriff's patrol unit.
No one was injured, but damage to the side of the vehicle was evidence the day after. In addition to a flat tire, the vehicle had back-end damage including scrapped paint and cracks in the exterior.
The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, blowing a .20 after being given a breathalyzer test.
The Source: A post on social media from the Livingston County Sheriff's office was cited for this story.