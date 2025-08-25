Drunk driver collides with Michigan sheriff patrol vehicle during traffic stop

The Brief A driver was arrested after colliding with a Livingston County Sheriff patrol unit last week. Two deputies avoided injuries when the driver who was suspected of being drunk crashed into their vehicle. It happened on US-23 during a traffic stop.



Some deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office had a near-miss after an impaired driver struck their cruiser late Thursday night.

The crash happened during a traffic stop on the highway on Aug. 14.

Big picture view:

An impaired driver was arrested after crashing into a Livingston County Sheriff's car late Thursday night.

During a traffic stop on US-23 in Hartland Township on Aug. 14, officers were speaking to a different driver they had pulled over for an expired tag when a vehicle collided with the side of a sheriff's patrol unit.

No one was injured, but damage to the side of the vehicle was evidence the day after. In addition to a flat tire, the vehicle had back-end damage including scrapped paint and cracks in the exterior.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, blowing a .20 after being given a breathalyzer test.