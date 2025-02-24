Livonia bar owner reacts to crash damage after driver slams into Super Natural Brewing

The owner of a popular Livonia bar is looking back at the day a driver lost control and slammed into their business.

The backstory:

A driver slammed into the side of Super Natural Brewing and Spirits in Plymouth near Ann Arbor Road just before 1 a.m. Monday morning. The incident was caught on security camera. Ernie Pacsai is one of the owners who got that rude awakening.

"You get a call, and you got to go somebody drove into the building and my first thought was, oh my gosh," said Pacsai. "We do not have a drive-through window at Super Natural Brewing, and I’m like, well, you do now! I was actually surprised when we got here how much damage there actually was because that entire wall had just caved in."

The crash unearthed a sink on the inside and knocked the wall onto the big brewing system.

"They’re scraped up but yeah super heavy duty so at this point we’re super glad that we invested a lot of money into our brew system and got the really good stuff," he said.

Dig deeper:

No one was inside the bar when it happened. The staff is thanking their lucky stars considering they just had a big 7th anniversary celebration Saturday night.

"Well thank God it didn’t happen before the party or during the party," said general manager Nick Cornell. "And our brewers came in this morning expecting to make beer and immediately realized that’s not happening."

Security footage from a nearby hotel showed two people running from the area right after the crash, but Livonia Police will only say the incident remains under investigation, as the brewery scrambles to fix the expensive damage and reopen.

What's next:

Pacsai, who doubles as a character known as "The Professor," showed the world the aftermath in a viral social media video.

"The professor gets to have a little bit more fun with it as a character than Ernie the owner does. Ernie the owner is like, oh my gosh, this is going to cost so much money," he said.

But he has a serious message for that driver.

"Whatever resulted in you running into a building late at night, maybe you could do a little bit better job with your life than that," he said.