Livonia couple out of conflict area after being trapped in Gaza

A Livonia couple who was stuck in Gaza is now out of the conflict zone.

Zakaria Alarayshi and his wife Laila went to visit family in Gaza several weeks ago and got trapped in the war-torn region. On Friday morning, they made it out of the area.

When FOX 2 reported on the couple's situation Thursday, the U.S. State Department said it expected to have them out of Gaza and on their way home by the weekend. At the time, Zakaria had been cleared to leave, but Laila wasn't and he did not want to leave her behind.

They are currently in Egypt.