Operation 'Ghost Rider' in Michigan kicks off Monday

In an effort to crack down on distracted driving in Michigan, various levels of police in Michigan will be participating in Operation Ghost Rider on Monday.

Local, county, and state police will be using unmarked spotter vehicles to catch anyone not paying attention on the road. If a driver is caught, they face fines, community service, and even a required driving-improvement course if they have multiple violations within three years.

The operation follows a new law that went into effect last year mandating absolutely no device usage while in the car. The revised distracted driving law began enforcement in the summer of 2023.

Violators will have to pay fines that range from:

$100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service for the 1st violation

$250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service for the 2nd violation

Completing a driving-improvement course if someone has three violations within a three-year period

Fines are also doubled if a traffic crash happens when the at-fault driver was using a mobile device.

"Despite knowing the risks, distracted drivers continue to put themselves and the innocent people around them in danger," said Jim Santilli, CEO of TIA and chairman of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commissions’ Distracted Driving Action Team. "Sadly, many people have lost a loved one to a completely preventable behavior."

The Transportation Improvement Association is spearheading the ghost rider campaign.